Brentfords Summer Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Single - White

Our Brentfords Duvets and pillows are soft, comfortable, and breathable and have been crafted with a hypo-allergenic polyester outer fabric and a polyester filling. This item is available in various sizes and TOGS, so you can choose the right duvet for you, and for the time of year. We provide TOGs from 4.5 which is cool and lightweight perfect for the summer months, through to the 15 TOG which is perfect for the cold winter months. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our duvets and pillows are also easy care so can be machine washed at 40°C, and are all UK made.