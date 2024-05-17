OHS Luxury Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy Thick Mattress Protector Bed Topper, 150x200cm

Rejuvenating a tired old mattress in an instant, this deep fill topper is designed to retain a plush, comfy and cosy shape night and night. Fitting the topper to your mattress is a dream with easy fit elasticated straps. The topper is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protects your bed from bacteria and dust mites to help prevent allergies.