OHS Downland Kids Luxury 7.5 Tog Duvet and Pillow Bed Set, 135x200cm

Elevate your child's sleeping experience with this Kids Bed Set 7.5 Tog Duvet and Pillow. This luxurious, hollowfibre duvet is the perfect choice for those in search of natural fillings or prone to feather allergies. This set offers a feather-light feel, allowing you to stay warm and snug without too much weight. Additionally, this duvet boasts a soft-to-touch cover, ensuring a gentle and comfortable touch. Provide them with the ultimate bedding experience that combines luxury, comfort, and affordability.