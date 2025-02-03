OHS Luxury Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy Thick Mattress Protector Bed Topper, Double - White

Rejuvenating a tired old mattress in an instant, this deep fill topper is designed to retain a plush, comfy and cosy shape night and night. Fitting the topper to your mattress is a dream with easy fit elasticated straps. The topper is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protects your bed from bacteria and dust mites to help prevent allergies.

Highly resistant to allergen and dust mites Deep filled for extra softness and comfort Easy fit with elasticated corners

