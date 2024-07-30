OHS Pinsonic Soft Touch Anti-Allergy Mattress Topper Protector, Super King - White

With a pinsonic quilted design, this mattress protector offers texture alongside a layer of plush softness to your bed. The elasticised edges ensure a secure fit, keeping the protector in place on your mattress. This sturdy mattress protector offers protection against everyday wear and tear, helping to extend the life of your mattress. Hypoallergenic and easy to care for, this mattress protector is a simple yet effective way to maintain a clean and comfortable sleeping environment.