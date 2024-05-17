OHS Micro Plush Filled Anti-Slip Carpet Mat Floor Rug, 120x170cm

Indulge in unparalleled comfort with this supersoft plush rug. Expertly crafted from sumptuously soft fibres, this rug envelops your feet in a plush embrace, offering a luxurious feel with every step. Its dense filling ensures cushioned support, making it ideal for relaxing tired feet after a long day. Beyond its exceptional comfort, the rug's sophisticated, raised design adds a touch of plush luxury to any room, effortlessly enhancing your home's decor. Transform your living space into a cosy haven and treat your feet with the luxe Filled Micro Plush Rug, where comfort meets style in perfect harmony.