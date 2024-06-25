OHS V Shaped Teddy Fleece Pregnancy Orthopaedic Support Cushion, 68x45cm - Grey

Relax and unwind with this v pillow cushion, your perfect companion for reading in bed, watching tv, or enhancing your work-from-home experience. Complete with its generous filling and clever design, this cushion provides excellent support. This cushion pillow is not limited to just your bed, and is also a great fit for most standard chairs, making it a versatile addition to your home. The cosy teddy fabric cover creates a warm and gentle feeling, as though you're being gently hugged while you relax.