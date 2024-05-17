Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This modern style faux sheepskin floor rug from the Sienna Home Collection will add a luxurious, fresh look with its soft warm touch, and the long smooth fibres ensure a cosy stylish look. Crafted in two tasteful colours in a thick 6cm high pile, ensures this rug can be paired with a variety of colours and used in any room. With its non-shed qualities and stitched edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. The microsuede material backing means this is breathable, shrink resistant and soft, which makes it perfect for practical use.

This modern style faux sheepskin floor rug from the Sienna Home Collection will add a luxurious, fresh look with its soft warm touch, and the long smooth fibres ensure a cosy stylish look. Crafted in two tasteful colours in a thick 6cm high pile, ensures this rug can be paired with a variety of colours and used in any room. With its non-shed qualities and stitched edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. The microsuede material backing means this is breathable, shrink resistant and soft, which makes it perfect for practical use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.