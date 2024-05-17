Marketplace.
image 1 of Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cm
image 1 of Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cmimage 2 of Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cmimage 3 of Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cmimage 4 of Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cmimage 5 of Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cm

Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sienna Sheepskin Faux Fur Plush Fluffy Fleece Floor Rug, 60x90cm
This modern style faux sheepskin floor rug from the Sienna Home Collection will add a luxurious, fresh look with its soft warm touch, and the long smooth fibres ensure a cosy stylish look. Crafted in two tasteful colours in a thick 6cm high pile, ensures this rug can be paired with a variety of colours and used in any room. With its non-shed qualities and stitched edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. The microsuede material backing means this is breathable, shrink resistant and soft, which makes it perfect for practical use.
6cm non-shedding fibresMicrosuede backingMade to last

View all Rugs & Mats

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here