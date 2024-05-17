OHS 10 Over Door Metal Hook Clothes Towel Bag Hanging Rail, 11x14x39cm

Designed to hang over standard doors, this sleek and durable rail features ten hooks, providing ample space for hanging coats, hats, towels, scarves, and much more. Made of sturdy iron with a stylish silver finish, it blends seamlessly with any decor while boosting your space's organisation and making use of your doors as storage solutions. Easy to install and remove, this hanging rail offers a convenient way to declutter and maximise your storage options without taking up valuable floor or counter space.