OHS Collapsible Pop Up 3 Section Divider Laundry Organiser Washing Basket, 32x35x85cm

The 3 Section Laundry Basket Organiser is a practical and efficient solution to streamline your laundry routine. This pop-up XL laundry basket features three separate sections with shorter compartments, allowing you to easily sort and organise your clothes as you go. The pop-up design makes it convenient to set up and collapse for storage when not in use. With this handy laundry basket, you can effortlessly keep whites, colours, and delicates separated, making laundry day more efficient and organised.