OHS 6 Pack Boucle Folding Storage Cube Boxes, 27x27cm

Stylish, compact and foldable, keep your rooms tidy with our boucle fleece storage box, which can be used to store loose items, from toys and games to make up and clothes. A handy silver metal hole keeps the stylish look whilst making the boxes easy to put away and pull out. These lightweight storage solutions are a perfect way to achieve a clean look with your items. The cube design allows for versatile use under beds, and in most cube shelving units or bookcases which allow for a clean finished look.