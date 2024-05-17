OHS Faux Linen Drawstring Foldable Laundry Basket Organiser, 15x77x50cm

Compact and foldable, keep you rooms tidy with our stylish laundry storage bag, which can be used to store loose items, from toys and games to make up and clothing. A handles and drawstring closure keeps the stylish look whilst making the bag easy to put away and pull out. These lightweight storage solutions are a perfect way to achieve a clean look with your items. The rectangle design allows them to be used under beds, which allow for a fresh modern finished look.