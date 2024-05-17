OHS Teddy Fleece Boucle Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cm

This storage basket is crafted with a beautiful boucle texture in a soothing cream colour, adding a cosy and sophisticated aesthetic to any room. Designed for both form and function, this lined storage basket offers an attractive storage solution for items like blankets, cushions, toys, or any essentials you want to keep within reach. Whether placed in the living room, bedroom, or any other living space, this cream-colored boucle storage basket seamlessly blends into various decor styles while maintaining a versatile appeal.