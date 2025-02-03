Sienna Soft Sparkle Non-Shed Thick Pile Shaggy Floor Rug, 160x230cm - Charcoal

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Sienna Home crafted floor shaggy rug will add a luxurious exquisite look and soft warm touch, modernising your room. Comes in a tasteful choice of colours with matching highlights in the thick 5cm high twisted pile. With its non-shed qualities and stitched, folded and glued edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. Material backing means this is non-skid and makes for practical use.

This Sienna Home crafted floor shaggy rug will add a luxurious exquisite look and soft warm touch, modernising your room. Comes in a tasteful choice of colours with matching highlights in the thick 5cm high twisted pile. With its non-shed qualities and stitched, folded and glued edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. Material backing means this is non-skid and makes for practical use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.