OHS Kids Wall Mounted Shelf Coat Hooks Storage Organiser Rack, 19.5x22.5x60cm

A charming and practical addition to any child's bedroom or playroom. This wall accessory combines storage and style, featuring a spacious shelf and three sturdy storage hooks underneath. Crafted with care, this wall shelf is made from quality materials and finished in a crisp white that complements any decor. The generous shelf provides ample space for displaying books, toys, or decorative items, while the three hooks underneath offer convenient hanging storage for jackets, hats, bags, or other essentials. This shelf can hold up to 8kg in weight.