OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cm

This storage basket features a luxurious matte velvet that not only adds a touch of sophistication but also provides a soft and smooth texture. Designed for optimal storage, this basket is perfect for stashing away blankets, pillows, toys, or any other items you want to keep tidy and accessible. The matte velvet finish creates an understated elegance, making it suitable for various rooms in your home, from the living room to the bedroom. With its durable construction and fashionable matte velvet exterior, this storage basket effortlessly combines practicality and aesthetics.