Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cm
image 1 of OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cmimage 2 of OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cmimage 3 of OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cmimage 4 of OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cmimage 5 of OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cm

OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.49

£9.49/each

OHS Velvet Fabric Toy Storage Organiser Clothes Laundry Basket, 26x30x30cm
This storage basket features a luxurious matte velvet that not only adds a touch of sophistication but also provides a soft and smooth texture. Designed for optimal storage, this basket is perfect for stashing away blankets, pillows, toys, or any other items you want to keep tidy and accessible. The matte velvet finish creates an understated elegance, making it suitable for various rooms in your home, from the living room to the bedroom. With its durable construction and fashionable matte velvet exterior, this storage basket effortlessly combines practicality and aesthetics.
Two sturdy handles to easily carryStore all kinds of items to keep your home clutter freeDurable storage basket

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here