OHS Large Decorative Wall Mounted Iron Hexagon Storage Organiser Shelf, 50x50x50cm

Elevate your living space with the OHS Large Hexagon Iron Wall Rack Shelf in Black, a stunning blend of functionality and design. This eye-catching wall rack features a large hexagonal frame crafted from durable metal, showcasing a sophisticated black finish that complements any décor. Inside the spacious hexagon, multiple small shelves offer space for displaying your favourite treasures, trinkets, and decorative items, allowing you to create a personalised display. Whether used for organising essentials or showcasing décor, this versatile wall rack is fabulous for holding a collective weight of up to 5kg.