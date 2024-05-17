OHS Matte Velvet Collapsible Storage Laundry Basket, 31x45x49cm

This laundry basket boasts a matte velvet exterior in a chic charcoal shade, adding an element of style to your laundry space. The matte velvet finish not only enhances the basket's visual appeal but also provides a soft and smooth texture. The charcoal colour adds a modern and elegant touch, making it a versatile addition to any room. Designed for convenience, this laundry basket is foldable, allowing you to easily store it when not in use to maximise your space. Its sturdy construction ensures durability, making it a reliable and stylish companion for your laundry needs.