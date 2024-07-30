image 1 of OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Natural
image 1 of OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Naturalimage 2 of OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Naturalimage 3 of OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Naturalimage 4 of OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Naturalimage 5 of OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Natural

OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

OHS Foldable Paper Rope Woven Wicker Storage Organiser Box Cube, 27x27cm - Natural
Organise your home with the foldable storage cube, a stylish and functional storage solution that combines sustainability with practicality. This versatile storage cube is crafted from durable seagrass, offering a unique and eco-friendly alternative to traditional storage boxes. Designed with convenience in mind, this foldable cube features a collapsible design that allows for easy storage when not in use, making it ideal for maximising space in any room. Whether you use it to store books, toys, crafts, or other essentials, this storage cube provides a tidy and organised solution for your belongings. The natural colour and texture of the cube add a touch of rustic charm to any décor, while its sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability.
Eco-friendly solution to storageFoldable and compact to put away when not in useDurable and made to last

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here