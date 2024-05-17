OHS Teddy Fleece Boucle Collapsible Storage Laundry Basket, 31x45x49cm

A stylish and practical solution to streamline your laundry routine with a touch of sophistication. Crafted with a beautiful boucle texture, this laundry basket adds a modern aesthetic to your space. The white exterior brings a clean and fresh look to your laundry area, seamlessly blending with various decor styles. The rope texture handles add a tactile element to the basket, creating a visually appealing and functional piece. Designed with versatility in mind, this unique laundry basket can be easily folded when not in use, saving space and allowing for convenient storage. Its durable construction ensures that it stands up to the demands of everyday use.