Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cm
image 1 of OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cmimage 2 of OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cmimage 3 of OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cmimage 4 of OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cmimage 5 of OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cm

OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.49

£8.49/each

OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cm
Presenting the OHS Wooden Round Pizza Serving Board, the perfect companion for your pizza nights. Crafted from 100% bamboo, this round serving board features a convenient handle for easy transport from oven to table. Its natural bamboo finish adds a touch of rustic charm to any mealtime gathering. Whether you're serving homemade pizzas or store-bought favourites, this durable and stylish serving board is sure to elevate your pizza experience.
Durability for every day useMultifunctional for prepping and serving foodPerfect for gifting

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here