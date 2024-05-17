OHS Round Wooden Pizza Charcuterie Serving Paddle Board, 32x39cm

Presenting the OHS Wooden Round Pizza Serving Board, the perfect companion for your pizza nights. Crafted from 100% bamboo, this round serving board features a convenient handle for easy transport from oven to table. Its natural bamboo finish adds a touch of rustic charm to any mealtime gathering. Whether you're serving homemade pizzas or store-bought favourites, this durable and stylish serving board is sure to elevate your pizza experience.