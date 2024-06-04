Teamson Kids Olivia's Classic 6 in 1 Baby Doll Changing Station with Storage Pink / Purple

Keep the wardrobe of your child's doll collection organized and elegantly displayed with the Olivia's Little World Little Princess Toy Closet. Featuring a classic white finish with flower embellishments, this adorable doll closet is a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This two-door closet also features a hanging area with three included hangers and a shelving system for folded clothes to maximize storage options. Included pale pink storage bin easily slides in and out for hassle-free organizing. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy storage area is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. Included with the toy closet are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. Purchase this doll closet alone or with other items from the Little Princess collection for a bright and joyful playroom. This closet is designed for use with dolls up to 18" tall. The Olivia's Little World Little Princess Fancy Closet with Hangers measures 16.75" x 9" x 20.75" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.