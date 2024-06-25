Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Wall Cabinet White With 2 Glass Doors

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic decor with the Teamson Home Delaney Wooden Wall Cabinet with 2 Doors. This decorative cabinet features a white finish with a crown moulded top, cathedral-style wire detail on the tempered glass-panelled doors, and metal knobs for a beautiful addition to your space. The 2 included adjustable shelves help to reduce clutter and keep your home tidy. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this wall cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting organisation. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Delaney collection for a cohesive, updated look.