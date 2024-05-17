image 1 of Charles Bentley 4 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster w Tray Cream & Chrome
Charles Bentley 4 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster w Tray Cream & Chrome

This toaster seamlessly combines elegance with efficiency. Boasting a four-slice capacity and customizable settings, it caters to every preference, ensuring your breakfast is delightful. The defrost function gently warms frozen bread, while the reheat option revives your toast to perfection. Designed for ease, its removable crumb tray and sleek stainless steel construction make maintenance a breeze. Accentuated with a sophisticated cream and chrome finish, it's not just an appliance but a statement piece in your kitchen. Available with a matching kettle, this toaster set elevates your kitchen, making every breakfast an experience.
4-slice capacity: Perfect for familiesVariable browning: Personalize every toastEasy cleaning: Removable crumb tray

