Nicola Spring 3D Box Photo Frame - 5 x 7" - Black

You want to show off your favourite photographs in a way that enhances their beauty without detracting from their details. With its simple, modern look, the Nicola Spring Box Photo Frames are the perfect way to display those treasured pictures. This frame accents photos with rich natural colour and can be used three different ways to suit almost any space. - Brackets on the back for hanging vertically or horizontally - Standing arm can support a photo upright in landscape or portrait positions - Constructed out of acrylic plastic - Arm remains hidden when frame is wall mounted Frame your photos in style and display them the way you prefer!