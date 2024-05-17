Harbour Housewares Modern Floating Wall Shelves - 100cm - Brown - Pack of 6

Pair practicality with a sleek and seamless design and what do you get? Our Harbour Houseware Floating Shelves of course! Maximise your floor space whilst displaying your favourite photos and adored ornaments with this trio of easy to install 100cm Beech Floating Shelves.

DIY doesn't have to be difficult. Simply attach the included strong metal bracket to your wall of choice, slide the shelf on, and secure with screws, also included! This understated yet durable design ensures they will stand the test of time so that you can proudly present your prized possessions for many years to come.

This classic wooden version is the ideal style for creating a natural and organic aesthetic, perfect for presenting your kitchen storage jars or your flavourful herbs and spices!