Nicola Spring 3D Box Photo Frame - A4 (8 x 12") - Dark Wood

Show off your favourite photographs and cherished memories in style with the Nicola Spring range of Box Photo Frames.

Made from sturdy acrylic material, each frame features a wood-effect finish.

That flexibility also extends to how these frames can be displayed, give them pride of place on a side table or mantelpiece with the folding rear stand, or hang them on your wall to create a sleek, modern, floatingÂ­ effect. The multiple fittings on the back allow for both landscape and portrait display, combine the two and turn your home into a bona fide art gallery!