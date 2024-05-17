Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10image 2 of Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10image 3 of Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10image 4 of Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10image 5 of Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10

Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.00

£13.00/each

Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10
Keep delicate dresses, clothes and other finery organised and tidy with these Padded Satin Clothes Hangers from Harbour Housewares.A staple in bridal boutiques and lingerie stores alike, these soft satin hangers are perfect for keeping your most precious garments safely stored and protected against marks and creases.The robust wooden frame ensures long-lasting strength, stability and support, while the chrome wire hook will hang tough over clothing rails of all shapes and sizes.Each hanger comes adorned with a ribbon bow for an elegant finish that also makes these hangers perfect for gift-giving.

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here