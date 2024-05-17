Harbour Housewares Padded Satin Clothes Hangers - White - Pack of 10

Keep delicate dresses, clothes and other finery organised and tidy with these Padded Satin Clothes Hangers from Harbour Housewares.

A staple in bridal boutiques and lingerie stores alike, these soft satin hangers are perfect for keeping your most precious garments safely stored and protected against marks and creases.

The robust wooden frame ensures long-lasting strength, stability and support, while the chrome wire hook will hang tough over clothing rails of all shapes and sizes.

Each hanger comes adorned with a ribbon bow for an elegant finish that also makes these hangers perfect for gift-giving.