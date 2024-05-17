Harbour Housewares Wooden Children's Hangers - White - Pack of 10

Keep wardrobes, clothing cupboards and stockrooms organised and tidy with the Wooden Coat Hanger collection from Harbour Housewares.

These chunky wooden hangers provide a premium alternative to flimsy plastic or wire alternatives, helping to better preserve the shape of shirts, suit jackets, blazers, coats and more.

Twin shoulder notches help to keep strappy dresses, vests and even cardigans secure without slipping, while a handy trouser bar offers the opportunity to house an entire outfit on a single hanger to help save on storage space.

The sturdy metal hook will hang tough over rails of all shapes and sizes, while a range of contemporary finishes lets you pick the perfect option to suit your style!