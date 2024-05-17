Duralex Gigogne Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 250ml Stem Dishes for Dessert, Sundae - Pack of 6

This set of 6 Gigogne Stemmed Glass Ice Cream Dessert Bowls from French glassware specialists Duralex is perfect for bringing a touch of vintage charm and continental chic to your dining table service.

Made in France, these fully-tempered glass dishes have been proven to be more than twice as strong as regular annealed glass, possessing a thermal shock resistance of up to 130? - transfer from freezer to microwave to dishwasher without fear of cracking or degradation.

The elegantly crafted stem has an immediate vintage appeal, harkening back to the days of ice cream parlours past, while equally serving the practical purpose of keeping hands and fingers away from the dish, keeping your desserts colder for longer.

As with all Duralex glass, these dishes are 100% dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning at the end of the night.

If you'Â­re looking to upgrade your culinary game with the very best combination of strength, usability and durability, this set of 6 Gigogne Stemmed Glass Ice Cream Dessert Bowls from Duralex is the perfect vessel to satisfy any sweet tooth.