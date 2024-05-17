Fax Potato Pinata Buster Stick & Blindfold Set - Rainbow

Turn any party, function or celebration into a bona fide fiesta with the range of Pinatas from Fax Potato!

Most commonly associated with Mexico, the concept of a container being broken to reveal treats and treasures has a long, rich history across all corners of the globe. This collection from Fax Potato grants you an invitation to that proud tradition, with a variety of shapes, styles and vibrant colours designed to perfectly suit and celebrate any person, personality or occasion.

Of course, to truly enjoy a Pinata, one must destroy it - the solid plastic construction of this decorative Buster Stick makes it the perfect tool for the job; simply apply the complimenting blindfold to the player's face, point them in (roughly) the right direction and have at it!