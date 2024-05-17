Hammer & Tongs Great North of England Railway Double Wall Hook - W53mm x H101mm - Raw

Add an authentic antique finish to any cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Great North of England Railway Double Wall Hook.

Forged from iron with a rustic raw finish, this durable dual-pronged hook provides an efficient space-saving storage solution for coats, cloaks, bathrobes, bags and more. The embossed decoration - a tribute to the Great North of England Railway company of the mid-19th Century - offers carriageloads of vintage Victorian charm and character.