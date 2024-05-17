Hammer & Tongs Ceramic Flower Hat & Coat Hook - W30mm x H140mm - Black

Add an authentic antique finish to any cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Ceramic Flower Hat & Coat Hook.

Carefully crafted from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this durable dual-pronged hook features an ornate ceramic floral decoration fit to grace any space with a touch of Georgian charm and elegance.