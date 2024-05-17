Hammer & Tongs Bevelled End Hat & Coat Hook - W25mm x H85mm - Black

Add an authentic antique finish to any cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Bevelled End Hat & Coat Hook.

Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this durable dual-pronged hook provides an efficient space-saving storage solution for coats, cloaks, bathrobes, bags and more.