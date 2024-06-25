Hammer & Tongs Number 4 Double Wall Hook - W50mm x H115mm - Raw

Add an authentic antique finish to any cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Number 4 Double Wall Hook.

Forged from iron with a rustic raw finish, this durable dual-pronged hook provides an efficient space-saving storage solution for coats, cloaks, bathrobes, bags and more. The embossed numerical decoration allows for easy designation of different hooks to different people for extra organisation and efficiency.