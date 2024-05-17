Fax Potato Pinatas Dragon Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Set - W53cm x D14cm x H54cm - Green

Turn any party, function or celebration into a bona fide fiesta with this Pinata from Fax Potato!Most commonly associated with Mexico, the concept of a container being broken to reveal treats and treasures has a long, rich history across all corners of the globe, from ancient celebrations of Chinese New Year to the Danish slå katten af tønden and countless countries and cultures in between. This collection from Fax Potato grants you an invitation to that proud tradition, with a variety of shapes, styles and vibrant colours designed to perfectly suit and celebrate any person, personality or occasion. Crafted from cardboard, these decorative pieces are lightweight enough to be hung from any ceiling or surface. A cut-out opening in the top allows you to fill the pinata with your choice of sweets, candy or any other treasure, which your guests can then take turns attempting to unleash! Don't be fooled - they may be light, but these pinatas will certainly make you work for your reward!This particular pinata comes presented in the form of a fearsome dragon - so you can at least be confident that this Game won't have an underwhelming end to it!Twin with our complimenting Buster Stick and Blindfold set for the ultimate Pinata Party Setup!