Hammer & Tongs Square Back Curved Hook - W30mm x H45mm - Black

Add an authentic antique finish to any cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Square Back Curved Hook.

Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this hardy hook will grace any space with a hearty helping of rustic charm and character, providing the perfect storage solution for coats, cloaks, bathrobes, bags and more.