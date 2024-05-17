Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Vinegar Pourer Bottle - 500ml - Blue

Take your culinary game to the next level with the Hand-Printed Porcelain Vinegar Bottles from the Nicola Spring range of kitchen, dining and homeware.

In an age where the presentation of food has become an art form in itself, it pays to pay attention to the finer details, and whether you're a restaurant, these charming, hand-printed dispenser bottles will ensure your dinner guests are always served in style.

Featuring a tapered, stainless-steel spout for controlled, easy pouring, these durable porcelain bottles are dishwasher-safe, allowing you to enjoy their use for years to come.

Each individual piece has been carefully Hand-Printed with a vintage, Japanese-style pattern, giving every bottle a truly unique finish.

These bottles co-ordinate with the many other beautiful crockery items in the Nicola Spring range - with a variety of patterns and combinations available, whether you're a fan of Scandi, Bohemian or Shabby Chic, you can be confident that the Nicola Spring crockery range will perfectly suit whatever your vision of home may be.