Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litre
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litreimage 2 of Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litreimage 3 of Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litreimage 4 of Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litreimage 5 of Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litre

Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litre

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe With Cork Lid - 1.1 Litre
The Bormioli Rocco carafe offers everyday usability and durability combined with a sleek modern design that will be a welcome addition to your dinner table.Designed with a wide base for stability. Holds 285mlPerfect for serving drinks at parties, dinner, BBQ or events.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here