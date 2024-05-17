Nicola Spring Turkish Cotton Children's Towel - 100 x 60cm - Purple

The Nicola Spring range of 100 x 60cm Childrens Traditional Turkish Cotton Beach Towels offers a truly remarkable combination of durability, practicality, functionality and striking summer style.

Based on the classic Peshtemal towel that has been a staple in Anatolian steam baths for centuries, the extra-long fibres of these 100% cotton towels provide incredible strength despite their lightweight feel.

Smooth and luxurious against your skin, you'Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â­ll be amazed at how quickly these towels dry both you and themselves, with no fear of that same mildew smell that can sometimes taint a normal bath or beach towel. The 100 x 60cm size makes them extremely portable, allowing you to pack them in your beach bag or travel backpack with plenty of room to spare.