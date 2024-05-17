Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silver
image 1 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silverimage 2 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silverimage 3 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silverimage 4 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silverimage 5 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silver

Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.00

£12.00/each

Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Folding Pizza Peel with Rubber Handle - 25cm - Silver
Transfer homemade pizzas, bread and pastries to and from the oven in genuine Italian style with this 58cm Folding Stainless Steel Pizza Peel from Argon Tableware.As amateur cooks around the world will testify, arguably the most challenging part of the baking process is actually getting the prepared dough into the oven without either damaging or deforming its structure, or burning your hands on some part of the appliance. With these peels, Argon Tableware delivers hope and salvation to all those who had resigned themselves to a lifetime of frozen pizzas and expensive takeaways!A modern twist on a traditional design, the sleek stainless steel blade slides effortlessly underneath your freshly-shaped pizza or pastry, perfectly supporting the shape as you transfer it into the oven. The 23cm rubber handle keeps hands and fingers well away from the heat, as you simply slide your delicious meal-in-waiting onto the rack. Reverse the process at the end of the cooking time and voila - beautiful, homemade pizza; no fuss, no traumas and no hasty visits to the first aid box!The perfect baking tool for both home kitchens and restaurants alike, the Argon Tableware range of Pizza Peels ensures risultati perfetti, every single time.

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here