Nicola Spring Turkish Cotton Children's Towel - 100 x 60cm - Light Blue

The Nicola Spring range of 100 x 60cm Childrens Traditional Turkish Cotton Beach Towels offers a truly remarkable combination of durability, practicality, functionality and striking summer style.

Based on the classic Peshtemal towel that has been a staple in Anatolian steam baths for centuries, the extra-long fibres of these 100% cotton towels provide incredible strength despite their lightweight feel.

Smooth and luxurious against your skin, you'll be amazed at how quickly these towels dry both you and themselves, no fear of that same mildew smell that can sometimes taint a normal bath or beach towel. The 100 x 60cm size makes them extremely portable, allowing you to pack them in your beach bag or travel backpack with plenty of room to spare.