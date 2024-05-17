Nicola Spring Turkish Cotton Chevron Bath Towel - 172 x 90cm - Violet

Our Nicola Spring collection of Traditional Turkish Cotton Towels offers a truly remarkable combination of durability, practicality, functionality and striking summer style. Based on the classic Peshtemal towel that has been a staple in Anatolian steam baths for centuries, the extra-long fibres of these 100% cotton towels provide incredible strength despite their lightweight feel. Smooth and luxurious against your skin, you'll be amazed at how quickly these towels dry both you and themselves, with no fear of that same mildew smell that can sometimes taint a normal bath or beach towel. The lightweight fibres used in crafting these towels makes them far more portable than regular towels the same size, allowing you to pack them in your beach bag or travel backpack with plenty of room to spare.