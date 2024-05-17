Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Grey
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Greyimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Greyimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Greyimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Greyimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Grey

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.00

£13.00/each

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Grey
Store and dispose of your household food waste in traditional vintage style with this Vintage Compost Bin from Harbour Housewares.Made from lightweight metal, this bucket possesses a real rustic, farmhouse charm, and the included removable white plastic inner liner makes it easy to transfer the contents into the garden - it also makes cleaning the bin a doddle!Two handles on either side make carry and transportation simple, and a single handle on the lid means you can open and close without having to get your hands dirty.

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here