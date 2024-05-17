Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Compost Bin - Black

Store and dispose of your household food waste in traditional vintage style with this Vintage Compost Bin from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal, this bucket possesses a real rustic, farmhouse charm, and the included removable white plastic inner liner makes it easy to transfer the contents into the garden - it also makes cleaning the bin a doddle!

Two handles on either side make carry and transportation simple, and a single handle on the lid means you can open and close without having to get your hands dirty.