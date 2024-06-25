Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 40cm - Black

When you're carrying dishes and glasses to and from the table, the last thing you want is for things to start to slip and shift. That's why this serving tray is the only one you should consider loading up before you serve your family, guests at home or diners at your restaurant. The unique construction of this tray greatly reduces the risk of spills to keep things neat and tidy. Textured rubber top surface prevents slippage Stack-able design makes it easy to store more than one Heat-resistant for transferring hot foods Professional-grade quality for homes or restaurants Easy to clean; Just place it in the dishwasher Offered in 11-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch round sizes Also available in a 14-inch by 18-inch rectangular style Rim is 2cm high Sold individually Take the stress out of serving with the trays that keep dinnerware, silverware and glassware safely in place wherever you carry them. Order this tray in your preferred size or shape for your home or business today.