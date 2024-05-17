Argon Tableware Rectangle Non-Slip Serving Tray - 41cm x 30.5cm - Black

This Rectangle Non-Slip Serving Tray from Argon Tableware allows you to transport both food and drink from kitchen to dining table with confidence.

Perfect for home use as well as professional pubs, bars and restaurants, this sturdy serving tray has been crafted from incredibly strong, highly-durable plastic with a heat-resistant finish, allowing for swift and easy delivery of hot dishes fresh from the oven.

The real selling point of this tray, however, is the rubber surface on top, which offers exceptional resistance against slipping - say goodbye to the sound of smashing crockery!

Easy to clean and easy to store thanks to its stackable shape, if you're in the business of food and drink, the Argon Tableware range of Non-Slip Serving Trays is a must-have.