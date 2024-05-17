Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Grey
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Greyimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Greyimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Greyimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Greyimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Grey

Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush - Matt Grey
It may never be a discussion piece, but the Harbour Housewares Bathroom Toilet Brush and Holder Set can ensure that even the finest details of your home styling vision are up to scrub.Made from rust-proof stainless steel, the sleek looking container will tuck neatly behind any toilet. Standing approximately 30cm tall, the completely enclosed design also ensures that the business end of the included plastic wire head brush is kept well out of sight when not in use.

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here