Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Glass Carafe with Cork Lid - 285ml

The Bormioli Rocco carafe offers everyday usability and durability combined with a sleek modern design that will be a welcome addition to your dinner table. Has a cork lid to keep bugs at bay whilst adding to the stunning modern look.

Designed with a wide base for stability. Holds 285ml.

Perfect for serving drinks at parties, dinner, BBQ or events.