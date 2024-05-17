Harbour Housewares Square Toilet Brush & Bin Set - White

For the true home design connoisseur, the finer details are just as important as your centrepieces, and with the Harbour Housewares Bathroom Pedal Bin and Toilet Brush Set, you can provide every room with a perfect blend of form and function.

Made from rust-proof stainless steel, these containers will provide a sleek, contemporary addition to any decor.

The 3 litre Bathroom Bin features a convenient non-slip pedal for hands-free opening and closing, and a removable, solid plastic liner that makes emptying a doddle.

The Toilet Brush and Holder will sit neatly behind any bowl, while the completely enclosed design ensures that the business end is kept completely out of sight when stored.